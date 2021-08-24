Google to customise app ratings as per country and device

Starting this November users will start to see ratings specific to their registered country and from early 2022, they will see ratings specific to the device they are using such as tablets, foldables, Chrome OS, Wear or Auto.

Google on Monday said it will update Google Play Store to make ratings “more personalised and indicative of the experience” by customising ratings as per country and device.

Starting this November users will start to see ratings specific to their registered country and from early 2022, they will see ratings specific to the device they are using such as tablets, foldables, Chrome OS, Wear or Auto.

For instance, a user in India will see app ratings generated from those submitted by other Indian users.

“Because the app experience can vary depending on the user’s region and device type, aggregate ratings don’t always tell the whole story,” Google said in a blog post.

To help developers with user-visible ratings, the company will analyse the change an app can expect to see and reach out to any developer that will see a change of more than 0.2 stars on any device in a key market.

Google said it will automatically analyse the app 10 weeks before the change to give the developers time to plan any changes to the app.

The new features will help users understand which apps work best on what device. It can help eliminate the geographical differences as well. An app might offer a specific feature in some country which can change the ratings of an apps around the world. Similarly, an app might work best on a phone but can fail to work efficiently on a tablet.