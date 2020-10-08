Google to add live location for Android and iOS users

Users can now access the button from the transit tab in Google Maps. They will also be able to see nearby landmarks for a quick and easy understanding of their surroundings.

Google plans launch live location option for both Android and iOS users. It is looking to add features that can make people find their way around easily.

“You’ll start seeing live view in the transit tab and location sharing on Android and iOS in the coming weeks, along with a more accurate pin,” said Mirko Ranieri, Product Manager at Google Maps.

The location sharing feature will let users to easily tap to know the place. It will be overlaid with arrows and directions to guide them.

Google Maps already allows users to visualise their destinations by tapping on the ‘Live View’ button when they search for a place.

Users can now access the button from the transit tab in Google Maps. They will also be able to see nearby landmarks for a quick and easy understanding of their surroundings.

Google launched Live View last year. It uses Augmented reality (AR) for users to see arrows, directions, and distance markers placed right on top of their screens.