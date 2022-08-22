Google tightens low-quality content in search

Google also shared that it will be rolling out another update in the coming weeks to make it easier to find high-quality, original product reviews.

Google has rolled out updates in search to reduce low-quality content and to make it easier to find authentic and useful content.

The search giant, in a blog on Thursday, shared that it will launch the “helpful content update” to tackle content that seems to have been created for getting high ranking in search engines rather than helping people with genuine information.

“We know people don’t find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers,” Google said in a blog

This update will assure that low quality content doesn’t rank highly in Search, it added.

This can especially improve results related to online education, as well as arts and entertainment, shopping and tech-related content, the company stated.

Google also shared that it will be rolling out another update in the coming weeks to make it easier to find high-quality, original product reviews with unique and authentic information.

This can help users find the most useful information while researching a product purchase on the web, thus making a well-informed buying decision, the company noted.