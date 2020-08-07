Google tests new feature in Files app to protect user data

Google is testing a new security feature for its Files app to protect personal content of 150 million global users.
The feature called Safe Folder is a secure, 4-digit password protected folder that prevents others to access important documents, images, videos and audio files of the owner.
Google says that access to the contents of the folder, even if it is in the background and not in current use, will be securely locked as soon as the user switches away from the Files app. The application will ask for the PIN for re-entry.
Google estimates that the Files app, since its inception in 2017, has deleted over a trillion files from the digital clutter of duplicates, old memes and junk files, which would have taken 30,000 years, if done manually.
It claims to have freed about 12GB of space every second, equivalent to 5,000 photos, and saved more than 400 petabytes of space on people’s phones, about 1,400 years of nonstop HD video recording.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath