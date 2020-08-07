Google tests new feature in Files app to protect user data

Google says that access to the contents of the folder, even if it is in the background and not in current use, will be securely locked as soon as the user switches away from the Files app.

Google is testing a new security feature for its Files app to protect personal content of 150 million global users.

The feature called Safe Folder is a secure, 4-digit password protected folder that prevents others to access important documents, images, videos and audio files of the owner.

Google says that access to the contents of the folder, even if it is in the background and not in current use, will be securely locked as soon as the user switches away from the Files app. The application will ask for the PIN for re-entry.

Google estimates that the Files app, since its inception in 2017, has deleted over a trillion files from the digital clutter of duplicates, old memes and junk files, which would have taken 30,000 years, if done manually.

It claims to have freed about 12GB of space every second, equivalent to 5,000 photos, and saved more than 400 petabytes of space on people’s phones, about 1,400 years of nonstop HD video recording.