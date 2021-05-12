Google tests feature to help find beds, medical oxygen amid COVID-19 pandemic

The tech giant said in a blog post that it may be required to verify the accuracy and freshness of the information as the content will be user-generated, and not from authorised sources.

Google is testing a new Q&A function in Maps feature that will allow users to ask and share information on availability of beds and medical oxygen supplies.

The tech giant said in a blog post that it may be required to verify the accuracy and freshness of the information as the content will be user-generated, and not from authorised sources.

In addition to showing 2,500 testing centres on Search and Maps, Google will now share the locations of over 23,000 vaccination centres across the country, in English and eight Indian languages.

The company said it is working closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make this information available throughout India.

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit India badly with reports of over three lakh cases every day, and more than 3,500 fatalities.

Google has been displaying update on the pandemic for over a year, and now it shows information on vaccine safety, efficacy, side-effects and registration information by directing users to the Co-WIN website.

Additionally, users can find information on prevention, self-care, and treatment under the Prevention and Treatment tab, from authorised medical sources and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Google is also using its video sharing platform, YouTube to share authoritative information via a set of playlists about vaccines, preventing the spread of COVID-19, and facts from experts on COVID-19 care.

To help non-profits with donations, Google has rolled out a COVID Aid campaign on Google Pay, featuring non-profit organizations like GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation, Goonj, Save the Children, Seeds, UNICEF India (National NGOs) and United Way.

“As India battles this devastating wave, we’ll keep doing all we can to support the selfless individuals and committed organizations on the front lines of the response,” Google said.