Google testing end-to-end encryption on group chats: report

Google is testing end-to-end encryption in messaging on group chats, according to a report by news portal 9to5Google.

Users in a GoogleMessages reddit group noticed an encrypted group message in a group chat having Google Messages and Samsung Messages RCS (Rich communication services)users. Redditors found that end-to-end encryption in a group chat was enabled through Google Messages, meaning that RCS group chats would be encrypted, 9to5 Google reported.

However, Apple still uses SMS technology in messaging rather than using RCS technology. Messages received from iPhone users will not be encrypted since SMS does not support it. Google had earlier accused Apple of using an old SMS technology and refusing to change to the new RCS technology in messaging.

The search giant said that this leads to broken messages when Android and iOS users message each other.

SMS was designed for simple communication but RCS was developed to enhance communication.