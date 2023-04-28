Google stopped 1.43 million apps, banned 173K malicious developer accounts on Play Store

April 28, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

Google in 2022, prevented 1.43 million policy-violating apps from being published on Google Play. The company also blocked 173K malicious developers and fraud rings preventing over $2 billion in fraudulent and abusive transactions, the company said in its security blog post.

Google also implemented additional requirements to be fulfilled by developers looking to join the Play Store ecosystem. Updates include developers’ email and phone verification.

Google also collaborated with software development kit (SDK) providers to launch the Google Play SDK Index to help developers evaluate an SDK’s reliability and safety.

The California-based tech giant also said it had updated its ads policy for developers to prevent malicious ads on its Play Store.

Over the year, Google also updated its Play Store to include a Data Safety section that details how apps collect, share, and secure users’ data.

Earlier in February, Google shared it had paid $12 million as a bug bounty under its Vulnerability Reward Program that helped identify 2,900 security issues throughout 2022.