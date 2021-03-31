Google starts testing replacement for third-party cookies

31 March 2021 16:18 IST

FLoC gathers data based on the behaviour of groups called cohorts, allowing advertisers to show relevant ads without identifying an individual personally.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google on Tuesday said it is rolling out Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), its replacement for third-party cookies, as a developer origin trial in Chrome.

FLoC gathers data based on the behaviour of groups called cohorts, allowing advertisers to show relevant ads without identifying an individual personally. The browser only displays a cohort ID while all the browsing history and other data is stored locally.

Advertising

Advertising

As browsing history of a user changes, its group also changes and users who prefer individual experience can sign into websites and share the personal information they choose.

“With FLoC, your browser determines which cohort corresponds most closely to your recent web browsing history, grouping you with thousands of other people who have similar browsing histories,” Google explained in a blog post.

Also Read: Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

“Everyone in the ads ecosystem, including Google’s own advertising products, will have the same access to FLoC.”

In addition to this, the tech giant said Chrome analyses whether the cohort is visiting pages with sensitive topics at a high rate. If so, Chrome would ensure the cohort is not used, without learning which sensitive topics users are interested in.

Google will start the initial testing in India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines and the US. In April, it will introduce a control in Chrome Settings to allow users to opt out of inclusion in FLoC and other Privacy Sandbox proposals.

Besides, the company is launching a new site, privacysandbox.com for updates on privacy sandbox, FAQs on FLoC and links to other resources. Google noted FLoC is in development and it will evolve based on the input and learnings from the trial.