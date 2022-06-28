Google starts SOS alert and fundraising for Assam floods

Google has launched an SOS alert and search feature for people seeking relevant information on the flood situation in Assam

The SOS and search features will bring together updates from authoritative local and national sources to the top of search results.

Assam and other parts of North-east India, along with parts of Bangladesh, are grappling with the onslaught of floods that have claimed tens of lives and displaced millions.

If you’re close to the affected areas, this search will bring up emergency phone numbers, websites, and maps. If you’re outside of the affected area, the search will also provide a timely overview of the situation.

Google.org has also made a grant of $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support community-based organisations working to provide emergency support and long-term recovery in the affected areas. This includes supporting organisations restoring household food security through dry ration, direct cash assistance, and distribution of hygiene kits. In addition, Google has also launched a campaign for Googlers to donate.

“To make it easy for people looking to donate funds towards flood relief efforts in Assam, Spots for Smile Foundation and Goonj are now live on Google Pay. We will continue to add more organizations who are running fundraising efforts for flood relief,” said Google.