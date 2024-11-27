ADVERTISEMENT

Google Search widget to be refreshed with more design themes

Published - November 27, 2024 11:43 am IST

Back in 2018, the Google app had introduced some customisation features for the Search widget but later took them away in August this year.

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google is refreshing its Search widget with new design themes.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is refreshing its Search widget with new design themes. The search giant is reportedly testing a new look for the widget, per Android Authority.

Currently, users choose between light, dark, system and device themes, and also change the widget’s transparency. But soon they can pick a custom theme by changing saturation levels and hue as well.

 In September, the outlet had reported that Google also had a shortcut for the Google Search widget in beta testing. 

There’s no confirmation on when Google will release these features widely given that they are still open to feedback from beta testers. 

