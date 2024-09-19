GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google Search to start labelling AI-generated images

 Besides this, the company is also working on bringing in AI content labelling into its ad platforms so that they comply with the C2PA policies

Published - September 19, 2024 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google has announced that it will be rolling out a new feature in search that marks AI-generated images.

FILE PHOTO: Google has announced that it will be rolling out a new feature in search that marks AI-generated images. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google has announced that it will be rolling out a new feature in search that helps users distinguish between AI-generated images and images taken by humans. The move comes after the tech giant has joined the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), a group of major brands that have developed the latest Content Credentials standard to prevent misinformation being spread online. 

Google said that the metadata for images will now include information like the origin of the image and where and how it was created. 

These labels can now be seen across Google apps like Search, Images and Lens. Once users click on the ‘About this image’ feature, they can see if an image was created or edited by AI. 

Besides this, the company is also working on bringing in AI content labelling into its ad platforms so that they comply with the C2PA policies when featuring AI-generated content. 

Google brings AI answers in Search to India, other countries

YouTube is also reportedly looking at ways to identify and label videos created or edited by AI and is expected to announce news around this later during the year. 

There are however AI platforms that have declined to follow the C2PA standard like Black Forest Labs, the AI image and video generating startup behind Flux, the model that X’s Grok uses. 

Google is also working on a watermarking tool called SynthID which was created by Google DeepMind to help identify AI-generated text, images, audio and videos online.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:47 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.