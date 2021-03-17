Google says new Chrome version saves memory on Windows, keeps Mac cooler

17 March 2021 18:06 IST

The California-based company explained in a blog post the improvements it has made with the new version for both Windows and macOS.

Google has released the latest version of its browser, Chrome 89, this month and the tech giant said the browser is more memory efficient and launches even faster.

Google said it is seeing ‘significant’ memory savings on Windows, up to 22% in the browser process, and that the company improved browser responsiveness by up to 9%.

Google is able to reclaim up to 100MB per tab, which it claims is more than 20% on some popular sites. This is because Chrome discards memory that the foreground tab is not actively using like big images that are scrolled off screen.

On macOS it is saving 8% due to the handling of its background tabs. This has helped to keep Mac cooler as the Apple Energy Impact score has improved by up to 65%.

Google has repackaged Chrome on Android and the update has helped to reduce crashes due to resource exhaustion, improvement in memory, faster start up times and quicker page loads.

Users who have picked up the latest Android devices with Android Q+ and 8GB+ of RAM, will get the rebuilt Chrome which loads pages 8.5% faster and 28% smoother.

Google said it has accelerated the Chrome’s start up process by 13% on Android. The company uses a feature called Freeze-Dried Tabs that saves a lightweight version of tabs that are similar in size to a screenshot, but support scrolling, zooming, and tapping on links.

Google use these Freeze-Dried Tabs at start up while the actual tab loads in the background, getting users to their pages faster.