GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google says Malaysia investments to add $3 billion to its GDP by 2030, create 26,500 jobs

Google said on Tuesday its investments in Malaysia would create 26,500 jobs and contribute more than $3 billion to its economy by 2030

Published - October 01, 2024 09:39 am IST - KUALA LUMPUR

Reuters
It also follows Monday’s announcement that it would invest $1 billion in Thailand to build a data centre and cloud region there [File]

It also follows Monday’s announcement that it would invest $1 billion in Thailand to build a data centre and cloud region there [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google said on Tuesday its investments in Malaysia would create 26,500 jobs and contribute more than $3 billion to its economy by 2030, as it announced its new data centre and Cloud region there had broken ground.

The start of construction of the new $2 billion data centre in Malaysia follows Monday's announcement of its multi-year partnership with local tech firm Dagang NeXchange Berhad to provide sovereign cloud services.

It also follows Monday's announcement that it would invest $1 billion in Thailand to build a data centre and cloud region there, to meet growing cloud demand and support Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption in Southeast Asia.

"Our investments are designed to provide high performing and reliability, meeting demand for cloud and AI services across the country," Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat told an event in Malaysia.

DNeX, Google Cloud sign multi-year deal to provide sovereign cloud services in Malaysia

Digital investments have helped propel Malaysia's economy this year, with growth beating market expectations in the last two quarters and the ringgit currency becoming one of Asia's top performers.

Porat said its ventures in Malaysia included support for new sustainability initiatives, such as improvements in water quality, plus skilling, with 355,000 Malaysians already trained since 2019 in digital skills.

Google's moves are a part of a wider expansion by global tech companies into Southeast Asia, as they vie for a greater presence in a region with a young tech-savvy population of 670 million.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced cloud services investments worth $1.7 billion in Indonesia, while Amazon plans to invest $9 billion in Singapore, $5 billion in Thailand and $6.2 billion in Malaysia.

Malaysia investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said data centres would support the country's ambitions to be a regional leader in the tech sector, including AI.

"Regionally the demand for data processing and storage solutions is increasing exponentially and Malaysia is well positioned to meet this demand," he told the event.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:39 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.