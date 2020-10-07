Google rolls out ‘Stories’ on its search app

The stories carousel in the app will be available at the top of Discover with a row of tappable stories from participating publishers.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google on Tuesday said it is adding stories feature to its app on both android and iOS. The app is said to be used by over 800 million people each month.

The stories carousel in the app will be available at the top of Discover with a row of tappable stories from participating publishers.

Browsing stories is simple: just tap on a story on the shelf to enter a full-screen. People can post video, photo, audio or links that can take a user to publisher’s other content. Tap to move forward to the next page, or swipe to an entirely different story in the carousel.

From an individual to a publisher, Google’s ‘Web Stories’ can be created by anyone. Drag-and-drop tools like web story editor for WordPress, MakeStories and Newsroom AI can be used to make quick web stories. Technically inclined users can code their own web stories.

These creators and publishers will be in full control of monetising, hosting, sharing and adding links to their stories.

Google said publishers are already seeing strong results after their experience in Google stories showcase. It added that some early adopters are surfacing stories on their home page, social channels, and newsletters.

According to the California-based firm, more than 2000 websites have already published stories that have been indexed by Google.

In addition to Discover, the search-giant is expanding Web Stories across Google search results globally on mobile.

Currently, the stories carousel feature is available in the US, India and Brazil. Google will add Web Stories to more countries and Google products in the future.