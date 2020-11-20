Google rolls out RCS chat globally, end-to-end encryption coming soon

20 November 2020 11:36 IST

RCS features include improved quality photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or data, knowing when messages are read, sharing reactions on chats and better group conversations.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Google has rolled out its Rich Communication Services messaging worldwide, an upgrade to the basic SMS features that phones have had for many years.

Google is offering RCS chat services to all Android users with Google’s Messages app directly. The search-giant said anyone around the world has access to the new chat feature either from their carrier or directly from Google.

Advertising

Advertising

“For the past few years, we’ve worked with the mobile industry and device makers on several carrier networks in certain countries to provide chat features in Messages based on the open Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard,” Google said in a blog post.

RCS features include improved quality photos and videos, chat over Wi-Fi or data, knowing when messages are read, sharing reactions on chats and better group conversations.

With RCS messaging, Google aims to match standalone messaging services such as Facebook messenger, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

In addition to this, Google said it is adding end-to-end encryption to one-on-one RCS conversations, meaning neither Google nor third parties can read the content of those messages. The feature will come into effect by default for Android users with Android Messages.

However, end-to-end encryption is not available completely but will start rolling out to beta testers beginning this month and will continue into next year. End-to-end encryption will be available when people on the both the ends Messages installed and chat features on.

While Google did not inform when the feature will move out of beta, the Messages app has an open beta for users who wish to sign up.