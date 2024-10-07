ADVERTISEMENT

Google rolls out new features that lock your stolen Android phones

Published - October 07, 2024 11:00 am IST

The Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock is available on Android 10 and higher phone models while the Remote Lock feature is for phones starting from Android 5

The Hindu Bureau

FILE PHOTO: Google is reportedly rolling out features that makes it harder for your data to get stolen from your Android phone in case its stolen.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is reportedly rolling out features that makes it harder for your data to get stolen from your Android phone in case its stolen. Called Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock, the features were announced by the company in May. 

Android reporter Mishaal Rahman first reported on the new additions after finding them on his Xiaomi 14T Pro phone. 

The Theft Detection Lock uses AI to lock the phone screen as soon as it detects “common motion associated with theft,” like when the phone is snatched from your hand. Meanwhile, the Offline Device Lock will lock the phone screen when its offline for some time. 

There’s a third option called Remote Lock which is the only one visible to most users currently, according to a report by The Verge, which helps users lock their phone using their phone number if they’re unable to log into their Find My Device account using their password. 

The Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock is available on Android 10 and higher phone models while the Remote Lock feature is for phones starting from Android 5. While the features are still being rolled out gradually, users are advised to update their Google Play Services first.

