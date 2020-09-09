Google rolls out Android 11

Google says with additional Google Play system update modules, people will be receiving more security and privacy fixes as soon as they are available, without having to wait for a full OS update.

Google has started rolling out Android 11, the latest version of its mobile operating system. This version is focused on helping people manage their conversations, connected devices and privacy more easily.

Here are some new features of Android 11.

Dedicated space for messages in the notifications section. | Photo Credit: Google

Users can manage their conversations across multiple messaging apps by bringing them under a dedicated space in the notifications section. People can also mark specific conversations as important, which will show up on the always-on display and bypass the Do Not Disturb setting.

The new bubbles feature allows people to easily communicate by quickly responding to messages when using other apps. It simplifies multitasking without the need to switch back and forth between apps.

The new bubbles feature simplifies multitasking. | Photo Credit: Google

The latest Android version also supports built-in screen recording. People will be able to capture and share things from their phones by recording something with sound from the mic, device or both.

All the connected smart devices such as thermostat, smart lights, and smart locks can be controlled easily from a single place on the phone and can be accessed just by long pressing the power button.

All the connected smart devices in a single place on the phone. | Photo Credit: Google

Android 11 also features redesigned media controls that facilitate seamless transition of music from one device to another like switching from a headphone to a speaker without missing a beat.

Android users will also be able to grant single use access to microphone, camera and location with the new one-time permissions. An app with one-time permissions will be required to seek permission before it can use the sensors again.

Permissions for unused apps will be auto-reset by Android, and the user will be notified. This is to prevent the apps from accessing data on a device, if they have not been used for some time by the user. The permissions can also be granted again by the user.

New features have been introduced to improve the privacy for Android Enterprise users. It provides the IT department tools, to manage a device without monitoring a user’s personal profile data or activity on a phone, it added.

To begin with, Android 11 will be rolled out on select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme phones, with more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months. Also, people using Pixel 2 or above will receive additional features to organize and manage their phone, Google said.