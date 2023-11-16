HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard for teenagers

Google is releasing its AI chatbot Bard to teenagers in order to encourage learning and help them develop new skills, with appropriate guardrails in place

November 16, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google will automatically run its double-check response feature when Bard is fielding fact-based queries [File]

Google will automatically run its double-check response feature when Bard is fielding fact-based queries [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google is rolling out its AI chatbot Bard for teenagers from Thursday after consulting with experts and adolescents in order to create a protected but immersive learning experience for younger users.

In a blog post by Tulsee Doshi, Google’s Product Head for Responsible AI, the company showed how teenagers could use Bard to get guidance for writing a speech or even solving maths problems.

While 13 is the minimum age for a user to manage their own Google Account, some countries have slightly higher benchmarks. Bard access will be permitted based on these regulations. The AI chatbot has also been trained to recognise and not show unsafe content to children, said the company.

ALSO READ
Google announces Search and Lens updates to help maths and science learners

Google will automatically run its ‘double-check’ response feature when Bard is fielding fact-based queries, to avoid hallucination. However, this is not yet a default setting for all Bard users.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Teen users will receive an AI literacy guide as well as a quick on-boarding video to teach them about Bard’s underlying technology and using generative AI tools critically.

“For even more interactive learning, we’re bringing a math learning experience into Bard. Anyone, including teens, can simply type or upload a picture of a math equation, and Bard won’t just give the answer — it’ll share step-by-step explanations of how to solve it,” said Doshi in the post.

Google provided a video showing how Bard broke down a quadratic equation to its basic operations, as well as a clip where Bard helped a student get started on writing a class speech.

The internet giant said it had consulted with safety experts, students, and family organisations before launching Bard for teenagers.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.