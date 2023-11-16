Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard for teenagers

November 16, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST

Google is rolling out its AI chatbot Bard for teenagers from Thursday after consulting with experts and adolescents in order to create a protected but immersive learning experience for younger users.

In a blog post by Tulsee Doshi, Google’s Product Head for Responsible AI, the company showed how teenagers could use Bard to get guidance for writing a speech or even solving maths problems.

While 13 is the minimum age for a user to manage their own Google Account, some countries have slightly higher benchmarks. Bard access will be permitted based on these regulations. The AI chatbot has also been trained to recognise and not show unsafe content to children, said the company.

Google will automatically run its ‘double-check’ response feature when Bard is fielding fact-based queries, to avoid hallucination. However, this is not yet a default setting for all Bard users.

Teen users will receive an AI literacy guide as well as a quick on-boarding video to teach them about Bard’s underlying technology and using generative AI tools critically.

“For even more interactive learning, we’re bringing a math learning experience into Bard. Anyone, including teens, can simply type or upload a picture of a math equation, and Bard won’t just give the answer — it’ll share step-by-step explanations of how to solve it,” said Doshi in the post.

Google provided a video showing how Bard broke down a quadratic equation to its basic operations, as well as a clip where Bard helped a student get started on writing a class speech.

The internet giant said it had consulted with safety experts, students, and family organisations before launching Bard for teenagers.