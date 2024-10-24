GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google rolls out advanced user safety features in Messages app

The enhanced security feature uses machine learning to alert users to these spam texts and move potential suspicious messages to a spam folder

Updated - October 24, 2024 11:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google is rolling out multiple new features in its Messages app to improve user experience with better privacy and protection from spam.

FILE PHOTO: Google is rolling out multiple new features in its Messages app to improve user experience with better privacy and protection from spam. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google is rolling out multiple new features in its Messages app to improve user experience with better privacy and protection from spam. In a blog posted by Google, the company explained it will be upping scam detection of texts related to package deliveries and jobs which leverage AI technology. 

The enhanced security feature uses machine learning to alert users to these spam texts and move potentially suspicious messages to a spam folder. The messages will be private unless reported by the user as spam, the company said. 

Another feature being tested in India, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, notifies users about potentially dangerous links that they receive from unknown senders and then blocks them. The feature will eventually be expanded globally.

Google Gemini introduces “Ask about this screen” feature on Android, note taking feature on Google Meet

The company has also introduced a Sensitive Content Warnings feature that users can opt for which blurs explicit content and gives users the option to not view the media. A warning pops up alerting users when sharing explicit media. Google claims the process has end-to-end encryption while protecting user privacy.

Users older than 18 years can opt-in for the feature while users younger than that can opt-out. Messages from unrecognised international senders will automatically be hidden and moved to the spam folders as a part of a feature that will be released in Singapore later this year and then roll out slowly across. 

Another new feature being launched is for contact verification so users’ contacts can confirm their identity before messaging them. Google is developing a unified key verification system for this purpose so users can validate themselves with a QR code or a number comparison. The feature will be rolled out for Android 9 phones or post that.  

Published - October 24, 2024 11:43 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.