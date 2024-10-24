Google rolls out advanced user safety features in Messages app

Google is rolling out multiple new features in its Messages app to improve user experience with better privacy and protection from spam. In a blog posted by Google, the company explained it will be upping scam detection of texts related to package deliveries and jobs which leverage AI technology.

The enhanced security feature uses machine learning to alert users to these spam texts and move potentially suspicious messages to a spam folder. The messages will be private unless reported by the user as spam, the company said.

Another feature being tested in India, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, notifies users about potentially dangerous links that they receive from unknown senders and then blocks them. The feature will eventually be expanded globally.

The company has also introduced a Sensitive Content Warnings feature that users can opt for which blurs explicit content and gives users the option to not view the media. A warning pops up alerting users when sharing explicit media. Google claims the process has end-to-end encryption while protecting user privacy.

Users older than 18 years can opt-in for the feature while users younger than that can opt-out. Messages from unrecognised international senders will automatically be hidden and moved to the spam folders as a part of a feature that will be released in Singapore later this year and then roll out slowly across.

Another new feature being launched is for contact verification so users’ contacts can confirm their identity before messaging them. Google is developing a unified key verification system for this purpose so users can validate themselves with a QR code or a number comparison. The feature will be rolled out for Android 9 phones or post that.