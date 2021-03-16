Google rival calls out search giant for spying on users

16 March 2021 16:59 IST

DDG took to Twitter to point out that Google added labels for ‘Search’ and ‘Gmail’ after delaying the update for months.

Privacy-focussed search engine DuckDuckGo (DDG) called out Google for spying on users after the latter updated privacy labels on Apple’s App Store to show the type of data it collects from users.

“After months of stalling, Google finally revealed how much personal data they collect in Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it,” DDG wrote.

The company also posted a picture comparing privacy labels of DDG and Google. The picture shows that DDG does not collect any data while Google’s Chrome and Search gather location, browsing history, financial info, user content, and identifiers data.

Apple introduced privacy labels at the Worldwide Developers Conference last that was later implemented in December. Apple said with privacy labels, it wants to better inform users of privacy practices of different applications.

DDG is using privacy labels as an opportunity to take a dig at Google and strengthen its image as a privacy-friendly search engine and an alternative to Google.

The company claims it does not collect any user data and the search engine is growing steadily. It is the second most downloaded mobile browser in the U.S., and recently completed 100 million daily search queries worldwide.