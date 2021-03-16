Google rival calls out search giant for spying on users

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Privacy-focussed search engine DuckDuckGo (DDG) called out Google for spying on users after the latter updated privacy labels on Apple’s App Store to show the type of data it collects from users.
DDG took to Twitter to point out that Google added labels for ‘Search’ and ‘Gmail’ after delaying the update for months.
“After months of stalling, Google finally revealed how much personal data they collect in Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it,” DDG wrote.
The company also posted a picture comparing privacy labels of DDG and Google. The picture shows that DDG does not collect any data while Google’s Chrome and Search gather location, browsing history, financial info, user content, and identifiers data.
Apple introduced privacy labels at the Worldwide Developers Conference last that was later implemented in December. Apple said with privacy labels, it wants to better inform users of privacy practices of different applications.
DDG is using privacy labels as an opportunity to take a dig at Google and strengthen its image as a privacy-friendly search engine and an alternative to Google.
The company claims it does not collect any user data and the search engine is growing steadily. It is the second most downloaded mobile browser in the U.S., and recently completed 100 million daily search queries worldwide.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath