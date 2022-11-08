Google, Renault expand ties in automotive software 

The partnership comes as more automakers and technology companies are working to develop ways to build future cars into platforms more like smartphones with billable services

Reuters PARIS
November 08, 2022 17:55 IST

A file photo of Google logo pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris | Photo Credit: Reuters

Renault and Google said on Tuesday that they are expanding their partnership in software services for future Renault vehicles, adding that Google will become the preferred cloud supplier to the French automaker.

The partnership with Google will also help Renault accelerate its "end-to-end digital transformation, from the design of the car to its market launch through its production," Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in a statement.

Automakers and technology companies including Sony, Apple and Google, have been working to develop ways to build future cars into platforms more like smartphones, with billable services where key updates are wireless.

