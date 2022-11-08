Google, Renault expand ties in automotive software

Reuters November 08, 2022

Renault and Google said on Tuesday that they are expanding their partnership in software services for future Renault vehicles, adding that Google will become the preferred cloud supplier to the French automaker. (For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.) The partnership with Google will also help Renault accelerate its "end-to-end digital transformation, from the design of the car to its market launch through its production," Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo said in a statement. Automakers and technology companies including Sony, Apple and Google, have been working to develop ways to build future cars into platforms more like smartphones, with billable services where key updates are wireless.



