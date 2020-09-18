Google removes PaytM app from Play Store

File photo.

18 September 2020 15:16 IST

Google did not disclose the reason behind the app’s removal, but had posted a blog on Friday about the company’s gambling policy.

Google on Friday removed PaytM app from its Play Store. Other apps linked to the e-wallet company like PaytM for Business, PaytM Mall and PaytM Money are still available on the search giant’s app marketplace.

“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting,” Suzanne Frey, VP, Product at Android Security and Privacy, wrote in a blog post.

“This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

Google lets developers know if their apps violate the company’s policies, and then removes the application until the app is brought into compliance. And, if the company spots repeated violations, Google will terminate the Developer’s accounts.

“Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” Frey added.

Following the removal, PaytM had tweeted that its app “is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.”