Google removes PaytM app from Play Store

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google on Friday removed PaytM app from its Play Store. Other apps linked to the e-wallet company like PaytM for Business, PaytM Mall and PaytM Money are still available on the search giant’s app marketplace.
Google did not disclose the reason behind the app’s removal, but had posted a blog on Friday about the company’s gambling policy.
“We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting,” Suzanne Frey, VP, Product at Android Security and Privacy, wrote in a blog post.
“This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”
Google lets developers know if their apps violate the company’s policies, and then removes the application until the app is brought into compliance. And, if the company spots repeated violations, Google will terminate the Developer’s accounts.
“Our policies are applied and enforced on all developers consistently,” Frey added.
Following the removal, PaytM had tweeted that its app “is temporarily unavailable on Google's Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath