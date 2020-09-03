Google removes ‘Joker’ malware infected apps with nearly 2 lakh downloads

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Joker malware had infected six apps with nearly 2 lakh combined downloads on Google Play Store. The affected apps have been removed from the store, according to cyber security firm Pradeo.
The identified apps, include Safety AppLock, Convenient Scanner 2, Separate Doc Scanner, Emoji Wallpaper, Push Message-Texting & SMS, and Fingertip GameBox.
The malware is capable of accessing SMS and other device information, and can discreetly subscribe to premium services from infected devices without user’s consent or knowledge, Pradeo said.
In July, a new version of Joker was detected in 11 apps on Google Play Store.
The cyber security firm suggests users to remove the infected apps from their devices to avoid fraudulent activities.
