Google releases new Chrome version for Apple Silicon Macs

Google has launched a new version of Chrome web browser, optimised for Apple’s new M1-powered Macs.

The latest Chrome 87 supports new Apple Silicon Macs such as MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

While downloading the new version, users with M1 computer will be given the option to select between “Mac with Intel chip” which is labelled as Most common and “Mac with Apple chip”.

Google began rolling out the new version on Tuesday but paused the rollout after users reported unexpected crash while browsing the web.

Mark Chang, Google Chrome product manager, said the rollout was paused due to a snag and Google will continue the rollout from Wednesday.

“Earlier today we updated our Chrome download page to include a new version of Chrome optimized for new macOS devices featuring an Apple processor,” Google said in a post.

“We’ve discovered that the version of Chrome made available for download today may crash unexpectedly.”

However, it noted that only users who have installed Chrome today, and only on new macOS devices with an Apple processor, will be affected. Google recommended a workaround to resolve the issue.

It suggested users to open system preference and navigate to Security & Privacy. After selecting Privacy on the top, choose Bluetooth from the left. Then tap on add application (+) below the approved applications, select Google Chrome and restart Chrome.

The alternative workaround is that users can uninstall the new version and download the ‘Mac with Intel Chip’ version until the update is released.