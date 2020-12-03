Google is shuttering ‘Poly’, its 3D model sharing website

03 December 2020 14:04 IST

The service will expire on June 30, 2021, and users will not be able to upload new 3D models on Poly after April 30, 2021.

Google is shutting down Poly, its 3D-object creation and library platform, next year.

“After June 30, poly.google.com and associated APIs will no longer will be available,” Google said in a statement.

Previously uploaded assets will remain available and users can download their entire library at takeout.google.com or download each asset by viewing each asset’s page.

Launched in November 2017, Poly allowed users to browse, distribute and download 3D objects. It features a free library of assets that can be used for graphic design, augmented reality and virtual reality. Once a user connects to Google Poly, they can view objects in the 3D assets tab and can start dropping them into the 3D scene.

Google has terminated most of its AR/VR plays including Smartphone AR platform Tango and Daydream.

“We want to thank you for joining us on this journey. We appreciate you trusting us to host your assets and provide a space where they can shine,” Google said.