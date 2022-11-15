  1. EPaper
Google Play services info now visible to some Android users

The new menu, which can be accessed through the ‘Apps’ section in the device’s settings, lists all the services it handles and describes their impact on the device and user experience

November 15, 2022 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google’s API service for Android devices, Google Play services, has started to show some users the full extent of its activities and its available controls on smartphones by means of an ‘All Services’ menu, according to tech outlet 9to5Google.

The new menu, which can be accessed through the ‘Apps’ section in the device’s settings, lists all the services it handles and describes their impact on the device and user experience.

These are account management, ads, autofill with Google, contacts, data backup and transfer, developer features, device connections, fitness, games, location accuracy, location sharing, safety and emergency, security, support, system diagnostics, system management, and wallet.

Some features in the menu had controls in order to enhance or disable them, while others led to information pages. For example, users can reset or delete their advertising ID to control their personalised ads.

The explainer at the top of the page stated that Google Play services were meant to make a smartphone “more secure and reliable.” It also warned that disabling the features could impact the device’s performance.

It is not yet fully clear whether all Android users can view and control the Google Play service features, or only Android 13 Google Pixel smartphone users.

Google Play services is not the same as the Google Play Store.

