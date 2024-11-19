ADVERTISEMENT

Google Play reveals this year’s best apps and games

Updated - November 19, 2024 01:54 pm IST

The best overall app this year, according to Google, was the party-planning app Partiful, while “AFK Journey” won in the best game category in the U.S.

The Hindu Bureau

Party-planning app Partiful won the best overall app award [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google has released the list of best apps and games from Google Play this year, with party planning app Partiful named Play’s Best App, while the “AFK Journey” fantasy RPG won Best Game of the year. Streaming library Max was named the Best multi-device app as it let viewers resume watching content across devices. These were the U.S.-based winners.

Separately, the AI fashion styling app that analyses users’ body types and their clothing choices, Alle, won the best app of 2024. Meanwhile, the best multi-device app was WhatsApp Messenger.

“We noticed that the recent developments in Gen AI, combined with evolving consumer preferences for visual inspirational content, will create a massive opportunity to reimagine & rebuild how people discover and shop for fashion. This realization led us to start Alle...As a new startup, Google Play has been crucial in helping us reach our early users organically. The platform’s detailed analytics and crash reporting have been invaluable - they’ve helped us quickly identify and fix issues, improving our app stability,” said Prateek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Alle.

“In 2024, we made Google Play more than just a store. We’ve been improving discoverability, expanding gaming options, boosting rewards and ensuring timely content delivery — all to better support the developers who power the platform,” said Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager, Google Play + Developer Ecosystem.

