 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google Play reveals this year’s best apps and games from Play

The best overall app this year, according to Google, was the party-planning app Partiful, while “AFK Journey” won in the best game category in the U.S.

Published - November 19, 2024 01:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Party-planning app Partiful won the best overall app award [File]

Party-planning app Partiful won the best overall app award [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google has released the list of best apps and games from Google Play this year, with party planning app Partiful named Play’s Best App, while the “AFK Journey” fantasy RPG won Best Game of the year. Streaming library Max was named the Best multi-device app as it let viewers resume watching content across devices. These were the U.S.-based winners.

Separately, the AI fashion styling app that analyses users’ body types and their clothing choices, Alle, won the best app of 2024. Meanwhile, the best multi-device app was WhatsApp Messenger.

Google could be forced to sell off Chrome by U.S. DOJ: Report

“We noticed that the recent developments in Gen AI, combined with evolving consumer preferences for visual inspirational content, will create a massive opportunity to reimagine & rebuild how people discover and shop for fashion. This realization led us to start Alle...As a new startup, Google Play has been crucial in helping us reach our early users organically. The platform’s detailed analytics and crash reporting have been invaluable - they’ve helped us quickly identify and fix issues, improving our app stability,” said Prateek Agarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Alle.

“In 2024, we made Google Play more than just a store. We’ve been improving discoverability, expanding gaming options, boosting rewards and ensuring timely content delivery — all to better support the developers who power the platform,” said Sam Bright, Vice President and General Manager, Google Play + Developer Ecosystem.

Published - November 19, 2024 01:42 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gaming and lottery

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.