Google Play Pass adds more titles, updates annual plan

Google announced on Tuesday that its Play Store’s subscription-based service – Play Pass, has additional titles on offer and a new annual subscription plan.

The catalogue of games and apps has expanded over the past few months, with over 150 new titles available for an annual subscription fee of $29.99 in the U.S., Google said in a statement.

With the addition, Android users now have over 500 titles to pick from. These are ad-free and do not have in-app purchases.

The extensive selection includes kid-friendly titles from developers like Learny Land and Sesame Workshop. It also has the award-winning apps like Teslagrad and Sally’s Law.

Popular gaming titles in the list include Golf Peeks, Summer Catchers, Terraria, Stardew Valley, Reigns: Game of Thrones, Titan Quest, Limbo, Shadow Fight 2 Special Edition, Sonic the Hedgehog Classic and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Google Play Pass also comprises of non-game apps, making the service more exciting for non-gamers. Tasker, Moon+ Reader Pro, Business Calendar Pro, Daylio, Photo Studio Pro, myTuner Radio and Podcasts, ISS Live Now, Pixgram are some interesting options.

New releases like Almost Gone, The Garden Between and Kingdom Rush are also part of the catalogue. Bright Paw and Line Weight will be added later this year.

Google Play Pass was available at an introductory price of $1.99 for a limited time after its launch in September 2019. Its current monthly subscription fee of $4.99 equals Apple Arcade’s subscription fee.

Apple’s gaming service offers over 100 games to its subscribers, and in addition to the monthly plan, has an annual subscription price of $49.99 in the U.S.

Existing Play Pass subscribers can easily upgrade to the yearly subscription plan using the Play Store app. These new titles, with the new subscription plan will be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom this week, Google said in statement.

Google Play Pass offers share access with up to 5 other family members and is compatible with mobile and tablet devices with Play Store version 16.6.25 and above, and Android version 4.4 and above.