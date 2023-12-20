GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google plans ad sales restructuring as automation booms: Report

Google plans to reorganise a big part of its 30,000-person ad sales unit amidst an AI boom, reported The Information

December 20, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Reuters
The planned reorganisation comes as Google is relying more on machine-learning techniques for ad sales, the report added [File]

The planned reorganisation comes as Google is relying more on machine-learning techniques for ad sales, the report added [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Alphabet-owned Google plans to reorganise a big part of its 30,000-person ad sales unit, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation.

Sean Downey, who oversees ad sales to big customers in the Americas, said at a department-wide meeting last week that Google plans to restructure its ad sales teams without specifying whether the move would include layoffs, according to the report.

ALSO READ
Google pays more than $10 billion a year to maintain its search dominance, says U.S.

Google intended to consolidate staff, including through possible layoffs, by reassigning employees at its large customer sales unit who oversee relationships with major advertisers, the report said, citing another person briefed on Google's plans.

The planned reorganisation comes as Google is relying more on machine-learning techniques to help customers buy more ads on its search engine, YouTube and other services, the report added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In January this year, Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world, equivalent to 6% of its global workforce.

Earlier in June, Google laid off employees at mapping app Waze as it merged the app's advertising system with Google Ads technology.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / job layoffs / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.