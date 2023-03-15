ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel smartphone users to get faster night sight, magic eraser

March 15, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

Owners of Google Pixel smartphones and watches will get new features and enhanced settings in the first feature drop of 2023

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Google logo and the Android mascot | Photo Credit: REUTERS

As part of its first release of new features in 2023, Google has introduced a range of enhancements for Pixel smartphone and watch owners, including faster photos in lower light settings, health and call controls, fall detection, and additional customisation.

Google Tensor-powered algorithms will allow Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners to shoot images more quickly in low-light settings. Meanwhile, all Pixel phone owners will be able to use the Magic Eraser feature in the Google Photos app in order to wipe away obstructions in their captured images.

ALSO READ
Google Pixel Watch and Tablet are not coming to India any time soon

Device users with Google Pixel 4a or higher models will further be able to save time on re-routed calls by viewing the menu options for a business ahead of time. This mainly applies to toll-free numbers in the U.S.

The feature update will also let users control their Pixel health data from a centralised portal, and set timers across devices with the help of the Google Nest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Coming to the Pixel watch, Google’s smartwatch now offers a fall detection feature. It will put fallen users who have 4G LTE directly in touch with emergency services without alerting the authorities unnecessarily over minor falls, according to the company.

In a few weeks, the Wear OS 3+ interface will offer more display and sound settings for users who need more accessible options, such as mono-audio and colour correction.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US