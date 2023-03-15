Google Pixel smartphone users to get faster night sight, magic eraser

March 15, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST

As part of its first release of new features in 2023, Google has introduced a range of enhancements for Pixel smartphone and watch owners, including faster photos in lower light settings, health and call controls, fall detection, and additional customisation.

Google Tensor-powered algorithms will allow Pixel 6 and 6 Pro owners to shoot images more quickly in low-light settings. Meanwhile, all Pixel phone owners will be able to use the Magic Eraser feature in the Google Photos app in order to wipe away obstructions in their captured images.

Device users with Google Pixel 4a or higher models will further be able to save time on re-routed calls by viewing the menu options for a business ahead of time. This mainly applies to toll-free numbers in the U.S.

The feature update will also let users control their Pixel health data from a centralised portal, and set timers across devices with the help of the Google Nest.

Coming to the Pixel watch, Google’s smartwatch now offers a fall detection feature. It will put fallen users who have 4G LTE directly in touch with emergency services without alerting the authorities unnecessarily over minor falls, according to the company.

In a few weeks, the Wear OS 3+ interface will offer more display and sound settings for users who need more accessible options, such as mono-audio and colour correction.