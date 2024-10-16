GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel phones, Buds, Watch get upgraded features as Android 15 rolls out

Google announced that apart from the Android 15 rollout, new features and expansions would come to Pixel devices

Published - October 16, 2024 10:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google said that Android 15 had begun rolling out from October 15 [File]

Google said that Android 15 had begun rolling out from October 15 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Google has announced a range of upgrades and new features that will be coming to its Pixel devices, including its phones, smartwatch, earbuds, and tablet, apart from the rollout of Android 15, which began earlier this week.

“Your Android devices are always getting better thanks to new features and updates rolling out all the time — not just once a year. This year, we rolled out helpful new AI updates to Android devices, including Circle to Search and new ways to interact with Gemini,” said Google in a blog post.

Apart from the Android 15 rollout, Google announced that users could access Gemini on all Pixel Buds models and start a conversation by saying, “Hey Google, let’s talk.” The company added that Gemini Live was widely available for all Pixel users at no charge.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Review | Deep integration within Google’s ecosystem makes it a great choice

Those with Pixel 8 or newer phones will be able to isolate sounds in their videos with the Audio Magic Eraser, while those with Pixel 9 phones (excluding the foldable) will be able to shoot better-quality underwater images and videos when using a waterproof case.

Pixel 6 and newer users can photograph the stars with Night Sight, while others can use a targeted thermometer app on Pixel 8 Pro and 9 Pro models, track pollen in select countries, access the Pixel Weather App if they are using Pixel 6 or later models, and use the Google AI-powered Theft Detection Lock.

Pixel Watches are getting upgrades that make it easy to contact friends with just a tap and react with emojis, while Pixel Tablet users will receive better casting controls and notification features.

However, not all the features are being rolled out to users in different countries.

