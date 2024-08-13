Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to have the Tensor A1 chip with better ANC, shorter battery life: Report

Just ahead of the Google Pixel 9 series launch, a new report has shared that their new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be powered by the Tensor A1, the company’s first Tensor audio chip. The report by 9to5Google also shared that this chipset lends the earbuds twice the ANC improvement plus new AI features.

The new Tensor chip brings better sound processing to make the audio more immersive and refine the ANC over the previous model which had faced some complaints around this feature.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also have a brand-new AI-powered conversation detection feature that automatically pauses playback when it detects the user speaking. Another addition is a hearing wellness feature where AI will detect how loud the user has been listening to music over time so they can notify them to adjust the volume.

While earlier leaks have already hinted at four new colours that the earbuds will be available in and an upgraded design, the new report has revealed that there could be reduced battery life.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to offer 30 hours of battery life with the case and 8 hours for the earbuds as compared to 11 hours for the buds and 31 hours for the case in the first generation. It isn’t known what caused the downgrade but there’s a possibility that the chipset is more power consuming.