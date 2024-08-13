GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to have the Tensor A1 chip with better ANC, shorter battery life: Report

While earlier leaks have already hinted at four new colours that the earbuds will be available in and an upgraded design, the new report has revealed that there could be a reduced battery life

Published - August 13, 2024 10:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be powered by the Tensor A1, the company’s first Tensor audio chip. 

FILE PHOTO: The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be powered by the Tensor A1, the company’s first Tensor audio chip.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Just ahead of the Google Pixel 9 series launch, a new report has shared that their new Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be powered by the Tensor A1, the company’s first Tensor audio chip. The report by 9to5Google also shared that this chipset lends the earbuds twice the ANC improvement plus new AI features.

The new Tensor chip brings better sound processing to make the audio more immersive and refine the ANC over the previous model which had faced some complaints around this feature. 

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will also have a brand-new AI-powered conversation detection feature that automatically pauses playback when it detects the user speaking. Another addition is a hearing wellness feature where AI will detect how loud the user has been listening to music over time so they can notify them to adjust the volume. 

Google Pixel 9 lineup to be launched on August 13; What to expect and where to watch?

While earlier leaks have already hinted at four new colours that the earbuds will be available in and an upgraded design, the new report has revealed that there could be reduced battery life. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 is expected to offer 30 hours of battery life with the case and 8 hours for the earbuds as compared to 11 hours for the buds and 31 hours for the case in the first generation. It isn’t known what caused the downgrade but there’s a possibility that the chipset is more power consuming.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.