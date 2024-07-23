Google Pixel 9 series may offer free satellite connectivity

Google could be updating their Pixel devices with satellite connectivity, media reports say. While the company rolled out a new feature with the ‘Satellite SOS’ menu briefly on Pixel phones, it quickly withdrew the option, per a 9to5Google report. The menu had options for users to communicate their location, key details and send messages from or to areas without network coverage.

Early in April, reports that the company had been working on an interface to find a satellite with location sharing on Google Maps.

Since then, other reports have emerged that Google’s soon-to-be launched Pixel 9 series will have the feature for satellite communication.

According to the report, it’s still not confirmed whether Google will extend this feature to all their older compatible Pixel devices or just for the Pixel 9 series. However, it is unlikely considering the hardware on older Pixel phones don’t support satellite connectivity.

Additionally, it shared that support for satellite connectivity will be made available for free for a couple of years to users.

Apple had a similar offer where satellite connectivity was given away for free in the iPhone 14 series and then extended it for the iPhone 15 last year.

Google plans to launch the Pixel 9 series at an event on August 13.