Google Pixel 9 series may offer free satellite connectivity

Additionally, it shared that support for satellite connectivity will be made available for free for a couple of years to users

Published - July 23, 2024 11:40 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Google could be adding the satellite connectivity feature to their Pixel 9 devices.

FILE PHOTO: Google could be adding the satellite connectivity feature to their Pixel 9 devices. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Google could be updating their Pixel devices with satellite connectivity, media reports say. While the company rolled out a new feature with the ‘Satellite SOS’ menu briefly on Pixel phones, it quickly withdrew the option, per a 9to5Google report. The menu had options for users to communicate their location, key details and send messages from or to areas without network coverage. 

Early in April, reports that the company had been working on an interface to find a satellite with location sharing on Google Maps.

Since then, other reports have emerged that Google’s soon-to-be launched Pixel 9 series will have the feature for satellite communication. 

Google Pixel 9 leak on TikTok suggests larger camera panel, bigger Pro model

According to the report, it’s still not confirmed whether Google will extend this feature to all their older compatible Pixel devices or just for the Pixel 9 series. However, it is unlikely considering the hardware on older Pixel phones don’t support satellite connectivity.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

Additionally, it shared that support for satellite connectivity will be made available for free for a couple of years to users. 

Apple had a similar offer where satellite connectivity was given away for free in the iPhone 14 series and then extended it for the iPhone 15 last year.

Google plans to launch the Pixel 9 series at an event on August 13.

