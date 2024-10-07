ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro compared | Specs, features, prices

Updated - October 07, 2024 12:07 pm IST

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are both ultra-premium foldable smartphones

The Hindu Bureau

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, pictured on the left, and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images shot by Haider Ali Khan and compiled on Canva/The Hindu

Foldable smartphones form a category of their own, both in terms of their technical specifications as well as their ultra-premium prices. These devices certainly cater to a niche but more of them are coming to Indian markets and retailers.

A good foldable phone should be able to deliver excellent multimedia photos and videos, provide an immersive screen experience, and be able to withstand a huge number of folding and unfolding motions under a range of weather conditions.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are both foldable phones that were recently launched, but how do they compare?

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Review | Blends software expertise with AI in a new form factor

Let’s take a look.

SpecficationVivo X Fold 3 ProGoogle Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Dimensions‎16 x 7.3 x 1.1 cm; 236 g155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.1 mm; 257 g
Storage512 GB256 GB
Main Screen8.03 inches diagonally; AMOLED8.03 inches; LTPO OLED
Rear Screen6.53 inches; AMOLED6.3-inch LTPO OLED
Brightness/Refresh rate4,500 nits/120 Hz2,700 nits/60 Hz-120 Hz
Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Review | Surpasses other foldables quite easily
Vivo X Fold 3 ProGoogle Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price₹1,59,999₹1,72,999
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3Google Tensor G4
Battery‎5,700 mAh4,650 mAh
Camera50MP (OIS) + 50MP wide-angle AF + 64MP Telephoto (OIS) 3x Optical Zoom with 32MP for cover screen; 32MP main screen selfie camera48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP; Front Camera 10MP
OSFuntouch OS 14, Android 14 Android 14
