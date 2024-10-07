Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro compared | Specs, features, prices

Foldable smartphones form a category of their own, both in terms of their technical specifications as well as their ultra-premium prices. These devices certainly cater to a niche but more of them are coming to Indian markets and retailers.

A good foldable phone should be able to deliver excellent multimedia photos and videos, provide an immersive screen experience, and be able to withstand a huge number of folding and unfolding motions under a range of weather conditions.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are both foldable phones that were recently launched, but how do they compare?

Let’s take a look.

Specfication Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Dimensions ‎16 x 7.3 x 1.1 cm; 236 g 155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.1 mm; 257 g Storage 512 GB 256 GB Main Screen 8.03 inches diagonally; AMOLED 8.03 inches; LTPO OLED Rear Screen 6.53 inches; AMOLED 6.3-inch LTPO OLED Brightness/Refresh rate 4,500 nits/120 Hz 2,700 nits/60 Hz-120 Hz

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price ₹1,59,999 ₹1,72,999 Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Google Tensor G4 Battery ‎5,700 mAh 4,650 mAh Camera 50MP (OIS) + 50MP wide-angle AF + 64MP Telephoto (OIS) 3x Optical Zoom with 32MP for cover screen; 32MP main screen selfie camera 48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP; Front Camera 10MP OS Funtouch OS 14, Android 14 Android 14

