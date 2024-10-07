Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro compared | Specs, features, prices

Foldable smartphones form a category of their own, both in terms of their technical specifications as well as their ultra-premium prices. These devices certainly cater to a niche but more of them are coming to Indian markets and retailers.

A good foldable phone should be able to deliver excellent multimedia photos and videos, provide an immersive screen experience, and be able to withstand a huge number of folding and unfolding motions under a range of weather conditions.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are both foldable phones that were recently launched, but how do they compare?

Let’s take a look.

Specfication Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Dimensions ‎16 x 7.3 x 1.1 cm; 236 g 155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.1 mm; 257 g Storage 512 GB 256 GB Main Screen 8.03 inches diagonally; AMOLED 8.03 inches; LTPO OLED Rear Screen 6.53 inches; AMOLED 6.3-inch LTPO OLED Brightness/Refresh rate 4,500 nits/120 Hz 2,700 nits/60 Hz-120 Hz