Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro compared | Specs, features, prices

Foldable smartphones form a category of their own, both in terms of their technical specifications as well as their ultra-premium prices. These devices certainly cater to a niche but more of them are coming to Indian markets and retailers.
A good foldable phone should be able to deliver excellent multimedia photos and videos, provide an immersive screen experience, and be able to withstand a huge number of folding and unfolding motions under a range of weather conditions.
The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Vivo X Fold 3 Pro are both foldable phones that were recently launched, but how do they compare?
Let’s take a look.
|Specfication
|Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Dimensions
|16 x 7.3 x 1.1 cm; 236 g
|155.2 mm x 150.2 mm x 5.1 mm; 257 g
|Storage
|512 GB
|256 GB
|Main Screen
|8.03 inches diagonally; AMOLED
|8.03 inches; LTPO OLED
|Rear Screen
|6.53 inches; AMOLED
|6.3-inch LTPO OLED
|Brightness/Refresh rate
|4,500 nits/120 Hz
|2,700 nits/60 Hz-120 Hz
|Vivo X Fold 3 Pro
|Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Price
|₹1,59,999
|₹1,72,999
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Google Tensor G4
|Battery
|5,700 mAh
|4,650 mAh
|Camera
|50MP (OIS) + 50MP wide-angle AF + 64MP Telephoto (OIS) 3x Optical Zoom with 32MP for cover screen; 32MP main screen selfie camera
|48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP; Front Camera 10MP
|OS
|Funtouch OS 14, Android 14
|Android 14
Published - October 07, 2024 11:50 am IST