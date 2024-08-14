Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared | Features, specs, prices, and AI

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, Google unveiled its Pixel 9 Pro Fold; its first foldable smartphone that will come to India.

While Google is a new entrant in this market, Samsung is an experienced player, as the South Korean electronics giant recently released its Galaxy Z Fold 6 model, besides the ‘Flip’ iteration from the same series.

Both the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 fall under the ultra-premium category, as their price tags cross ₹1.5 lakhs.

Let’s take a look at some other differences in terms of specs and features.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Display 6.29-inch Actua display; 1080 x 2424 OLED 6.3-inch Dynamic 2x LTPO AMOLED cover screen; 1856 x 2160 Storage 16 + 256 GB 12 + 256 GB [goes up to 1 TB] Battery 4,650 mAh 4,400 mAh Chip Google Tensor G4/Titan M2 security coprocessor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Price ₹1,72,999 ₹1,64,999

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Weight 257 grams 239 grams Screen Smooth Display (60–120 Hz); up to 2,700 nits peak brightness 120 Hz refresh rate; 2,600 nits peak brightness Camera Advanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide, 10.5 MP Ultrawide with Macro Focus, 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens 50 MP main camera along with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 10 MP telephoto lens OS Android 14 One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14 Generative AI Gemini AI Galaxy AI

