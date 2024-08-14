ADVERTISEMENT

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared | Features, specs, prices, and AI

Updated - August 14, 2024 10:23 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 10:17 am IST

With Google’s latest foldable Pixel 9 smartphone entering the Indian market, it takes on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6

The Hindu Bureau

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, pictured on the left, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Sahana Venugopal/The Hindu; Images shot by Haider Ali Khan, and compiled on Canva

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, Google unveiled its Pixel 9 Pro Fold; its first foldable smartphone that will come to India.

While Google is a new entrant in this market, Samsung is an experienced player, as the South Korean electronics giant recently released its Galaxy Z Fold 6 model, besides the ‘Flip’ iteration from the same series.

Both the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 fall under the ultra-premium category, as their price tags cross ₹1.5 lakhs.

Let’s take a look at some other differences in terms of specs and features.

Google Pixel 9 Pro FoldSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Display6.29-inch Actua display; 1080 x 2424 OLED 6.3-inch Dynamic 2x LTPO AMOLED cover screen; 1856 x 2160
Storage16 + 256 GB12 + 256 GB [goes up to 1 TB]
Battery4,650 mAh4,400 mAh
ChipGoogle Tensor G4/Titan M2 security coprocessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Price₹1,72,999₹1,64,999

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow's innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google Pixel 9 Pro FoldSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Weight257 grams239 grams
ScreenSmooth Display (60–120 Hz); up to 2,700 nits peak brightness120 Hz refresh rate; 2,600 nits peak brightness
CameraAdvanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide, 10.5 MP Ultrawide with Macro Focus, 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens50 MP main camera along with a 12 MP ultrawide sensor and a 10 MP telephoto lens
OSAndroid 14One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14
Generative AIGemini AIGalaxy AI
