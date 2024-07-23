Google Pixel 9: how it may differ from Pixel 8 based on what we know so far

In August, Google is expected to announce its lineup of new Pixel 9 phones, starting with the base variant Pixel 9 and ending with an upgraded foldable smartphone.

While the company is yet to formally confirm or deny any technical specifications, numerous leaks from multiple sources—including a Taiwanese regulator, allegedly—have helped viewers put together a rough picture of what the new Pixel 9 might look like and what features it could offer.

In addition to this, a look at the Google Pixel 8 could help users better understand what upgrades might be in store for future phones.

With these factors in mind, let’s take a look at how the technical specifications, features, and prices for both phones could compare, based on the information that has been reported by leakers and gadget analysts.

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 9 Processor Google Tensor G3; Titan M2 security coprocessor Google Tensor G4 [predicted] Display 6.2-inch OLED display with 60–120 Hz refresh rate Predictions differ but should be similar in size and build to the Pixel 8 Camera Rectangular camera bar with a 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, and 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus Long, oval camera bar may be in the works Battery 4485 mAh [minimum] 4558 mAh [prediction reported by Android Authority outlet] AI features Gemini Nano is available on Pixel 8 Pro and is coming soon as a developer option on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a, so AI features are limited. Will likely get most of Google's new and latest AI updates that will be announced during the August event

While the Pixel 8 comes with the fingerprint unlock feature using an under-display fingerprint sensor, the Pixel 9 is rumoured to get an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for better accuracy.

Based on leaked photos, the Pixel 9 also appears to have flat sides versus the Pixel 8’s curved sides, raising questions about its purported similarity to Apple iPhones.

The Pixel 9 series will undoubtedly see a hike in price as the phones belong to the premium segment, while the foldable phone will likely come under the ultra premium segment.

The Google Pixel 8 comes in the Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose colours, while leaks for the Google Pixel 9 show a black device, a bright pink device, and a sky blue device so far.