Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 8 compared | Specs, features, prices, and everything you need to know

Updated - August 14, 2024 09:42 am IST

Published - August 14, 2024 08:45 am IST

During the ‘Made by Google’ event, the tech giant unveiled the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. How does the base variant of the Google Pixel 9 compare to the Google Pixel 8?

The Hindu Bureau

The Google Pixel 9, pictured on the left, and the Google Pixel 8, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Sahana Venugopal/The Hindu; Image sourced from Google and compiled on Canva

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, the search and tech giant unveiled four new phones from its Pixel 9 line-up, featuring cutting-edge AI features and Gen AI integration. Naturally, many users are interested in knowing just how much of an upgrade the Google Pixel 9 really is and whether one should choose the base variant of its predecessor or fork out some extra cash for the top-of-the-line model.

While some predictions were made on the basis of leaked specs, let’s take a look at the confirmed features below.

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 launched in India: Price, features, availability

Google Pixel 9Google Pixel 8
Price₹79,999₹58,999
Storage12 + 256 GB8 + 128/256 GB
Battery4,700 mAh4,485 mAh
PerformanceGoogle Tensor G4 /Titan M2 security coprocessorGoogle Tensor G3/Titan M2 security coprocessor
Display6.3-inch OLED Actua6.2-inch OLED Actua

In terms of camera set-ups, Google boosted the Pixel 9 with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5 MP front camera for selfies. The Pixel 8 has largely the same specs, but comes with a 12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus. The photo and video editing features are largely the same.

The Pixel 9 provides up to 100 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver, while the Pixel 8 supplies up to 72 hours with the same mode.

Both phones fall under the premium segment and come with a 60–120 Hz Smooth Display. The Pixel 9 offers up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, compared to the Pixel 8 phone’s up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start from August 14 in India. All the phones will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, as well as Croma, for the first time ever in India.

