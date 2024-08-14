GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 8 compared | Specs, features, prices, and everything you need to know

During the ‘Made by Google’ event, the tech giant unveiled the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. How does the base variant of the Google Pixel 9 compare to the Google Pixel 8?

Published - August 14, 2024 08:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Google Pixel 9, pictured on the left, and the Google Pixel 8, pictured on the right

The Google Pixel 9, pictured on the left, and the Google Pixel 8, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Sahana Venugopal/The Hindu; Image sourced from Google and compiled on Canva

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, the search and tech giant unveiled four new phones from its Pixel 9 line-up, featuring cutting-edge AI features and Gen AI integration. Naturally, many users are interested in knowing just how much of an upgrade the Google Pixel 9 really is and whether one should choose the base variant of its predecessor or fork out some extra cash for the top-of-the-line model.

While some predictions were made on the basis of leaked specs, let’s take a look at the confirmed features below.

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 launched in India: Price, features, availability

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Google Pixel 9Google Pixel 8
Price₹79,999₹58,999
Storage12 + 256 GB8 + 128/256 GB
Battery4,700 mAh4,485 mAh
PerformanceGoogle Tensor G4 chip/Titan M2 security coprocessorGoogle Tensor G3/Titan M2 security coprocessor
Display6.3-inch OLED Actua6.2-inch OLED Actua

In terms of camera set-ups, Google boosted the Pixel 9 with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5 MP front camera for selfies. The Pixel 8 has largely the same specs, but comes with a 12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus. The photo and video editing features are largely the same.

The Pixel 9 provides up to 100 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver, while the Pixel 8 supplies up to 72 hours with the same mode.

Both phones fall under the premium segment and come with a 60–120 Hz Smooth Display. The Pixel 9 offers up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, compared to the Pixel 8 phone’s up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start from August 14 in India. All the phones will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, as well as Croma, for the first time ever in India.

