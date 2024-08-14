Google Pixel 9 and Google Pixel 8 compared | Specs, features, prices, and everything you need to know

During the ‘Made by Google’ event on August 13, the search and tech giant unveiled four new phones from its Pixel 9 line-up, featuring cutting-edge AI features and Gen AI integration. Naturally, many users are interested in knowing just how much of an upgrade the Google Pixel 9 really is and whether one should choose the base variant of its predecessor or fork out some extra cash for the top-of-the-line model.

While some predictions were made on the basis of leaked specs, let’s take a look at the confirmed features below.

Google Pixel 9 Google Pixel 8 Price ₹79,999 ₹58,999 Storage 12 + 256 GB 8 + 128/256 GB Battery 4,700 mAh 4,485 mAh Performance Google Tensor G4 chip/Titan M2 security coprocessor Google Tensor G3/Titan M2 security coprocessor Display 6.3-inch OLED Actua 6.2-inch OLED Actua

In terms of camera set-ups, Google boosted the Pixel 9 with a 50 MP main camera, a 48 MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.5 MP front camera for selfies. The Pixel 8 has largely the same specs, but comes with a 12 MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus. The photo and video editing features are largely the same.

The Pixel 9 provides up to 100 hours of battery life with the Extreme Battery Saver, while the Pixel 8 supplies up to 72 hours with the same mode.

Both phones fall under the premium segment and come with a 60–120 Hz Smooth Display. The Pixel 9 offers up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, compared to the Pixel 8 phone’s up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will start from August 14 in India. All the phones will be available on Flipkart, Reliance Digital, as well as Croma, for the first time ever in India.