Google Pixel 6,7, and 8 users facing bug: Report

January 24, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Some owners of Google Pixel smartphones from the 6,7, and 8 series have voiced complaints about a bug affecting their experience across apps and when they are trying to access media files.

Users have claimed that after the January 2024 Google Play system update, they are not able to get to their internal storage on multiple apps, reported tech outlet 9to5Google this week.

Activities such as taking photos, playing media, and finding certain files have become difficult due to this, according to the outlet,

Google is reportedly aware of the issue and looking into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar storage issue incident was reported in the latter half of last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.