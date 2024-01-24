GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Pixel 6,7, and 8 users facing bug: Report

Some smartphone owners who have devices from the Google Pixel 6,7, and 8 series have complained of storage glitches

January 24, 2024 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Some owners of Google Pixel smartphones from the 6,7, and 8 series have voiced complaints [File]

Some owners of Google Pixel smartphones from the 6,7, and 8 series have voiced complaints [File] | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Some owners of Google Pixel smartphones from the 6,7, and 8 series have voiced complaints about a bug affecting their experience across apps and when they are trying to access media files.

Users have claimed that after the January 2024 Google Play system update, they are not able to get to their internal storage on multiple apps, reported tech outlet 9to5Google this week.

Activities such as taking photos, playing media, and finding certain files have become difficult due to this, according to the outlet,

Google is reportedly aware of the issue and looking into the matter.

A similar storage issue incident was reported in the latter half of last year.

