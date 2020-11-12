Google Photos will end free unlimited storage from June 2021

12 November 2020 11:21 IST

Google on Wednesday said starting June 1, 2021, it will no longer offer unlimited free backup for high quality photos, after providing the free service for five years.

The search-giant will start charging for storage once 15GB on the account has been used. If users wish to add photos beyond the 15GB limit, they must pay for additional storage on Google One.

Google is exempting all high quality photos and videos that users back up before June 1. It estimated that 80% of people should take at least three years to reach 15GB.

Users with photos and videos backed up in original quality will remain unaffected by this change as images uploaded in the uncompressed ‘Original’ quality was counted towards storage space while those uploaded in compressed high quality was free.

According to the new policy, all images will be treated as same.

One class of users that won’t be impacted are Pixel smartphone users. They can continue to upload photos and videos in high quality from their devices.

From June 2021, Google will provide a new tool in the Photos app to easily manage backed up photos and videos. This tool will help review the memories users want to keep while also surfacing shots they might prefer to delete, like dark or blurry photos or large videos.

Changes to Google Drive

Google also announced updates to Google Drive. Starting June 2021, any new Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms or Jamboard file will be counted towards free 15 GB of allotted storage or any additional storage provided through Google One.

While existing files within these products will not count toward storage, unless they’re modified on or after June 1.

Google said it would delete data from inactive accounts if a user has not logged into for two years. Similarly, if users are over their storage limit for two years, Google may delete content across Gmail, Drive and Photos.

“We will notify you multiple times before we attempt to remove any content so you have ample opportunities to take action,” Google said in a blog post.