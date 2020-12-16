Google Photos to add 3D effect to your pictures

16 December 2020 13:08 IST

The new type of image, ‘cinematic photos’, will appear as part of Photos’ memories feature.

Google on Tuesday said it is adding a feature to Photos app that will make regular images to appear as if they are 3D.

Once the app is updated, Google will automatically create cinematic photos and show them up in the recent highlights section at the top of the photo grid. Users can also share these upgraded photos with their friends and family as a video.

To give the 3D effect to images, Google has used machine learning to predict a picture’s depth and to produce a third dimensional representation of it, even if the original image didn’t include depth information from the camera. Then, Google animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect.

Memories

The Mountain View-based firm is also adding new themes for memories. Memories will now surface photos of the most important people, and soon, Google Photos will show Memories about favourite things such as sunsets, and activities like baking or hiking.

It will also provide users with the option to control or hide specific people or time periods so they don’t show up in Memories. Earlier this month, Google started rolling out updated collage designs, stylised using AI.

The new features will be rolling out to users over the next month.