Google Photos to add 3D effect to your pictures

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google on Tuesday said it is adding a feature to Photos app that will make regular images to appear as if they are 3D.
The new type of image, ‘cinematic photos’, will appear as part of Photos’ memories feature.
Once the app is updated, Google will automatically create cinematic photos and show them up in the recent highlights section at the top of the photo grid. Users can also share these upgraded photos with their friends and family as a video.
To give the 3D effect to images, Google has used machine learning to predict a picture’s depth and to produce a third dimensional representation of it, even if the original image didn’t include depth information from the camera. Then, Google animates a virtual camera for a smooth panning effect.
Memories
The Mountain View-based firm is also adding new themes for memories. Memories will now surface photos of the most important people, and soon, Google Photos will show Memories about favourite things such as sunsets, and activities like baking or hiking.
It will also provide users with the option to control or hide specific people or time periods so they don’t show up in Memories. Earlier this month, Google started rolling out updated collage designs, stylised using AI.
The new features will be rolling out to users over the next month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath