Google Photos testing feature that helps you hide unwanted faces easily from memories

Google is reportedly testing a feature where users will be able to hide certain faces under Memories in Google Photos. A report by Android Authority revealed that Google is working on tools that will hide unwanted people throughout the Photos app from appearing in Memories feed or throughout the entire library without needing to delete them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, the only way to hide someone on Google Photos would be to find a specific image in the library, open up the metadata and tap on the face in the People section to create a separate library for them. You can then click on the ‘Hide face from memories’ option in the action menu.

Users can also go to Photos, then Preferences and Memories to hide certain people. But according to the report, users will soon be able to open a photo, tap the metadata and then select ‘Hide face from memories.’ This will allow users to hide someone across a bulk of images just from clicking on a single image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using the same menu users can also edit the ‘face label’ or name and change the cover photo or thumbnail for the person.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

While the report revealed that the feature is almost completed, there’s no news around when it could be launched.

Google is set to release its Pixel 9 series within the next couple of weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.