ADVERTISEMENT

Google Photos offers complex search query feature, rolls out Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ in the U.S.

Updated - September 06, 2024 01:28 pm IST

Google will allow more “descriptive queries” to search for media results in its Photos app, as well as rolling out early access for ‘Ask Photos’

The Hindu Bureau

Google is rolling out early access to the Gemini-powered ‘Ask Photos’ feature to some in the U.S. [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Google will allow Photos users to add more “descriptive queries” rather than just simple words in order to locate the specific photos and videos they want, per a company blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet giant will also be rolling out its Gemini AI-powered ‘Ask Photos’ feature to select users in the U.S.

“In addition to getting better results, you can choose whether to sort your search results by date or relevance, helping you find the specific image you’re looking for even faster. The improved search experience is rolling out in English to all users on Android and iOS, and will expand to more languages over the coming weeks,” posted Google in its blog post.

Tech layoffs 2024: Job cuts at Microsoft, Google, Apple, and other firms

‘Ask Photos’ will let people ask Google questions about their photos, such as locations they visited, food that was eaten, people who were present, etc., apart from pulling together a compilation of thematic photos to share with others or turn into an album.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Google said that the launch of ‘Ask Photos’ would be in line with its AI Principles. Users can sign up for the waitlist to request early access to ‘Ask Photos,’ said the company.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US